PDP Orders Release Of CUPP Spokesman, Ugochinyere

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the release of Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Recall that Ugochinyere was arrested by the men of the Nigeria Police Force, on orders of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a statement via the party’s official Twitter handle, the party condemned the arrest and “demands the immediate and unconditional release” Ugochinyere.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>PDP Condemns Arrest of CUPP Spokesman, Demands His Immediate Release<br><br>The <a href=”https://twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@OfficialPDPNig</a> demands the immediate and unconditional release of the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, by the <a href=”https://twitter.com/PoliceNG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@PoliceNG</a>,… <a href=”https://t.co/mDzCI7qstC”>pic.twitter.com/mDzCI7qstC</a></p>— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) <a href=”https://twitter.com/OfficialPDPNig/status/1273996650634248192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 19, 2020</a></blockquote>

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js