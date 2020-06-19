Osun State Discharges Four New COVID-19 Patients

Osun State Government has announced the discharged of at least four new COCVID-19 patients after their full recovery on Friday.

However, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, in a statement revealed that they recorded four new cases, bring the state’s total number of active cases to six.

Dr. Isamotu also revealed that one of the cases is an Osun-based Indian national who has been in the State since January this year.

He was, however, clarified that the patient earlier received visitors from Kano and Lagos States in recent times.

Dr. Isamotu added that the other new cases had contact with previous cases in the State.

The statement read “We had six active cases in the State, of the six, we successfully treated and discharged four. But we recorded one new case on Thursday and by today, Friday, June 19, we recorded three new cases, bringing our total active cases to six.”

Giving a summary of COVID-19 cases in the State, Isamotu said that out of the 54 cases confirmed, the state had successfully treated and discharged 44 patients while four deaths had been recorded.

Daily Post