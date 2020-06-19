Oba Of Benin Kicks Against Godfatherism In Edo State

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Nedo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, has kicked against godfatherism in the politics of Edo State.

This is amid a crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state which has also affected the party at national level.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, the monarch denied asking any candidate in the coming election to step down for another.

The Oba of Benin also kicked against the imposition of candidates the main political parties in the state prepare for their primary elections.

The statement reads: “HRM has said times without number that the palace of the Oba of Benin does not get involved in partisan politics.

“The Omo N’Oba strongly advises that in order to eschew recurrent socio-political conflict that seems to constantly ravish the state, making Edo people a laughing stock to the rest of the country on how politicians manage the affairs of Edo people, our Edo political actors must eradicate the twin evil of political vices of godfatherism and consensus candidacy. The two practices seem antithetical to the very fundamental basis of democracy.”

“Let everybody take note that the palace is very weary of imposition of candidates, when only certain individuals want, but the majority of the people do not want. ‘Ghana must go’ politics should end in the state. Politicians should stop cashing in on the poor masses and exploiting them for their votes,” it added.