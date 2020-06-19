Ninety-Eight New COVID-19 Patients Recover In Lagos

At least, ninety-eight (98) coronavirus patients have fully recovered and discharged in from isolation centres in Lagos state, according to a statement.

According to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the discharged comprised 71 males and 27 females.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Today, 98 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 71 males and 27 females were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 23 from Onikan, 17 from Gbagada, 14 from Agidingbi, one from Paelon Centre (an accredited private facility), four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, 17 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 22 from LUTH isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1283.”

Punch