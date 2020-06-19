N4.5bn Hazard Allowance Paid To 31 Teaching Hospitals – FG

The Federal Government has said that it has paid the sum of N4.5 billion to 31 teaching hospitals and medical centres as hazard allowance.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige amid a nationwide strike by doctors in Nigeria.

The minister stated that the amount disbursed by government covered the allowance for April and May

He told newsmen: “Just this morning, before we went to see Mr President, the ministry of finance reported that as of this morning, 3am; they have paid the allowances for hazard and inducement to 31 teaching and federal medical centres and specialist hospitals of the federal government service and they have expended close to N4.5 billion in the payment because, we are paying them the arrears of April and May. The payment for June will also be done immediately these ones are sorted out.

“Again, it’s important to report to you that in consonance with what he’s saying, we have arranged a meeting for them to speak to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum because you don’t mix apples and oranges.

“The issue of health is on the concurrent list, so the federal government will do its own and the state government will be expected to do their own. Some of their grievances border on what they feel the state governments have not done.”