Man Utd Va Tottenham: Solskjaer Drops Players From Squad

Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has named the players that will miss the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

According to Solskjaer, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are not ready to play against Jose Mourinho’s side because they are yet to get full match fitness due to injury.

“Yeah we have got a couple of injuries,” Solskjaer was quoted by Man United’s official website as saying.

“Axel will probably be missing, and Phil Jones will be missing [Man United’s clash against Tottenham]. Apart from that, I would say everyone else is available for selection.”

He added: “During Pre-season you want to give everyone a chance, everyone the same opportunity to stake a claim for the team.

“Everyone will play a part, and we have got plenty of games.

“Hopefully, we have got a few cup games, plus the league games and hopefully the Europa League, so we will be going into August sometime.”

The kick-off time for the match is 8:15 pm.