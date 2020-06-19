IGP Orders Probe Into Rape Allegation Against D’banj

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammad, has ordered a probe into the rape allegation levelled by Seyitan Babatayo against singer D’banj.

Seyitan had taken to Twitter where she claimed that D’banj raped her at a hotel in Lagos in December 2018.

Days after her allegation, social media reports stated that she was arrested and coerced to recant her statement. This was after D’banj demanded N100 million and an apology from her for the damage he claims her allegation did to him.

The IGP who reacted to the allegation called for a probe in a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

The letter is titled, ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo.

It reads in part, “I forward herewith a copy of the letter dated June 5, 2020, received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above-underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.

“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”