Ebonyi Records First COVID-19 Death, Shuts All Courts

Ebonyi State Government has recorded its first COVID-19 death, forcing Governor David Umahi, shut all courts immediately.
According to reports from Daily Post, the governor gave the directive in a broadcast on Friday.
The governor announced that Ebonyi has recorded its first COVID-19 death.
He described the development as regrettable and saddening.
Umahi ordered all staff of the Judiciary in the state to go for COVID-19 testing.
On Thursday, Ebonyi recorded 72 new cases of coronavirus.
