Don’t Judge Nigerians Abroad Because of Hushpuppi – NiDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has said that Nigerians succeeding abroad should not be judged in the same manner as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi real name Ramoni Igbalode was arrested by Interpol in Dubai over a scam on unemployment insurance programs of states in the US.

In a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the anti-graft agency revealed that it is working with the FBI on Hushpuppi’s case. The agency also stated that he has a case to answer in Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppi, recently arrested by the International Police and the FBI, has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the EFCC.

“The commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated,” EFCC said in a statement.

In reaction, NiDCOM cautioned against judging Nigerians abroad based on the actions of Hushpuppi because there are many who law-abiding citizens abroad.

A tweet reads: “Allegations against Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi running into millions in fraud. I stress again, not a yardstick to judge Nigerians excelling abroad. One bad apple should indeed not spoil the whole bunch.”

Also, the Commission wrote, “We await EFCC’s further and thorough investigation as well as further updates on the case. We advise and urge Nigerians abroad to be law-abiding citizens, be good ambassadors, and not tarnish the image of the country.”