Dimitar Berbatov Names Manchester United Player Of The Season

Former Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov has labeled Fred as the club’s player of the 2019/20 season.

According to him, Fred who became a regular under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a good campaign this season.

This he says is because the Brazilian international has become used to the English Premier League.

“At first, Fred had a difficult time at Manchester United, getting used to the tempo, with the speed of the games and the challenges,” Berbatov told Betfair ahead of Man United’s away Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

“It is not easy, coming from a different league, and sometimes he spent too much time on the ball and lost possession easily.

“Slowly but surely, however, his game has changed, and he has become used to the Premier League.

“His improvement reminds me of how Moussa Sissoko, people did not rate him but now Fred is player of the season already, and the fans love him.”