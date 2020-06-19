Cross River State Appoints 190 New Aides, PAs, Special Advisers

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, announced this in a statement on Thursday.
According to Ita, the appointments were based on the administration’s policy thrust of ‘putting food on the table’.
Those appointed include Musa Adede – Chairman, Security Trust Fund; Bai Thompson – Special Adviser, Int’l Investors’ link; Aboh Akongfe – Special Assistant, Aviation; Anthony Bassey – Special Assistant, Refugees’ Matter; Edict Essun – Member, Hawkers’ Right Agency; Michael Ogbeche – Member, Equal Opportunity Board; Joshua Ani-Ita – Special Assistant, Hospitality.
Also appointed are Alice Achi – Senior Special Assistant, Women Development; Ekpo Ekpenyong – Senior Special Assistant, Recreational Park Development; Dan Unah – Special Assistant, Job Placement; John Abese – Member, Migration Control Agency; Vincent Egbe – Member, Scrap Metals Board, amongst others.
