COVID-19: Nigeria To Begin Clinical Trials Of Dexamethasone – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has said that the country will begin the clinical trials of the COVID-19 life-saving drug Dexamethasone.

This was after the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that the drug has helped in reducing COVID-19 deaths in the UK.

Speaking during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ehanire said that doctors will be directed to include the drug in the treatment of patients.

“I did mention that there is a medicine that we are going to ask our clinicians to try. It is not a medicine that you should be using but a medicine that the doctor is to use.

“Luckily this medicine is not new and it is well-known to be used for other purposes as a steroid. It was found to be useful in this case. It is easy to try it out because we know the side effects,” he said.