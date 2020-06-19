COVID-19: Nigeria To Begin Clinical Trials Of Dexamethasone – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has said that the country will begin the clinical trials of the COVID-19 life-saving drug Dexamethasone.
This was after the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that the drug has helped in reducing COVID-19 deaths in the UK.
Speaking during a press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ehanire said that doctors will be directed to include the drug in the treatment of patients.
“I did mention that there is a medicine that we are going to ask our clinicians to try. It is not a medicine that you should be using but a medicine that the doctor is to use.
“Luckily this medicine is not new and it is well-known to be used for other purposes as a steroid. It was found to be useful in this case. It is easy to try it out because we know the side effects,” he said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.