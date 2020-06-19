COVID-19: Africa’s Toll Rises Above 270,000 Infections

Africa has now recorded more than 270,000 cases of the ready COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, according to reports from world trackers.

Reports revealed that a number of African countries are imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

Major African stats: June 19 at 8:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 276,566

Number of deaths = 7,426

Recoveries = 127,799

Active cases = 141,341

Countries in alphabetical order