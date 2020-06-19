COVID-19: Africa’s Toll Rises Above 270,000 Infections

Africa has now recorded more than 270,000 cases of the ready COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, according to reports from world trackers.
Reports revealed that a number of African countries are imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
Major African stats: June 19 at 8:30 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 276,566
- Number of deaths = 7,426
- Recoveries = 127,799
- Active cases = 141,341
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 11,385
- Angola – 166
- Benin – 597
- Botswana – 79
- Burkina Faso – 899
- Burundi – 104
- Cameroon – 10,638
- Cape Verde – 823
- Central African Republic – 2,605
- Chad – 854
- Comoros – 210
- Congo-Brazzaville – 883
- DR Congo – 5,283
- Djibouti – 4,557
- Egypt – 50,437
- Equatorial Guinea – 1,664
- Eritrea – 142
- Eswatini – 586
- Ethiopia – 3,954
- Gabon – 4,340
- (The) Gambia – 36
- Ghana – 12,929
- Guinea – 4,841
- Guinea-Bissau – 1,492
- Ivory Coast – 6,444
- Kenya – 4,257
- Lesotho – 4
- Liberia – 542
- Libya – 510
- Madagascar – 1,403
- Malawi – 592
- Mali – 1,906
- Mauritania – 2,424
- Mauritius – 337
- Morocco – 9,074
- Mozambique – 662
- Namibia – 39
- Niger – 1,020
- Nigeria- 18,480
- Rwanda – 646
- Sao Tome and Principe – 688
- Senegal – 5,475
- Seychelles – 11
- Sierra Leone – 1,272
- Somalia – 2,719
- South Africa – 83,890
- South Sudan – 1,830
- Sudan – 8,020
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 547
- Tunisia – 1,132
- Uganda – 741
- Zambia – 1,416
- Zimbabwe – 463
