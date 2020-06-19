Home » BREAKING: FG Issues N4.5bn To 31 Federal Teaching, Medical Centres

BREAKING: FG Issues N4.5bn To 31 Federal Teaching, Medical Centres

By - 1 hour on June 19, 2020
Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

Buhari addresses Nigerians as Africa’s most populous nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic (image courtesy: State House)

The Federal Government has released the sum of N4.5 billion to 31 Federal Teaching and Medical Centres across the country.

The sum is to cover hazard and inducement allowances for the month of April and May.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday while briefing State House Correspondents in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister spoke after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Channels TV

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.