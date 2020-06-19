BREAKING: Edo State Governor, Obaseki Joins PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced that he has joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The announcement followed an earlier announcement made days ago which revealed his exit from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Below is a video shared by the PDP showing Obaseki announcing his move to the PDP.

This was shared in a tweet by PDP: “Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H.E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state secretariat of our party in Benin City, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP,” the tweet read.

Details later…