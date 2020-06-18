Show promoter, Paul Okoye has reacted to a passage from a study manual shared by actor Yul Edochie which denounces homosexuality.

Yul Edochie shared the passage from the Daily Manna 2020 which lambasted the classification of LGBT as worthy of being tagged human rights.

It reads: “Today, the present world has overtaken Sodom and Gomorrah in immorality and wickedness, Man has degraded himself to the point of getting married to animals.

“The LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) community is ever increasing with new abominable sexual orientations every day.

“The world classifies all these under the caption of “human rights” and the need to accept others; diversity. This was exactly what happened in Judah at this time.”

The post didn’t sit well with Paul Okoye who responded as seen in the screenshot below.