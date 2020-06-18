Home » What Sarri Said About Ronaldo After Juventus Coppa Italia Loss To Napoli

What Sarri Said About Ronaldo After Juventus Coppa Italia Loss To Napoli

Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri has said that Cristiano Ronaldo lacked sharpness in his side’s Coppa Italia loss to Napoli on Wednesday.

The game which ended 0-0 at regulation time saw Dybala and Danilo lose penalties to give Napoli the day on 4-2.

“He’s in the same shape as the others, like Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, he is lacking the sharpness to do what works best for him,’ Sarri told RAI about Ronaldo.

“I didn’t say much to the players after the game. I was angry and disappointed just like them, so at these moments it’s best to stay silent.”

The loss makes it the first time Ronaldo will be suffering consecutive defeats in finals in his career.

