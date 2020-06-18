What Pastor Adeboye aid About Ibidun Ighodalo’s Death

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has expressed how he felt about the news of the death of Ibidun Ighodalo.
Ibidun Ighodalo, a former Lux beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity Church House, died after suffering a heart attack.
Her body was found inside a hotel room in Port Harcourt where she was assisting in building isolation centers for COVID-19 patients.
Reacting to the news, Pastor Adeboye stated that he knows she’s in a better place now.
”Hearing the news of @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s demise was really saddening but I know that she is in a better place right now. I pray that the Almighty himself will comfort the family of @pastorituahighodalo in Jesus name”, he wrote.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.