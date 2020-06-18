What Pastor Adeboye aid About Ibidun Ighodalo’s Death

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has expressed how he felt about the news of the death of Ibidun Ighodalo.

Ibidun Ighodalo, a former Lux beauty queen and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity Church House, died after suffering a heart attack.

Her body was found inside a hotel room in Port Harcourt where she was assisting in building isolation centers for COVID-19 patients.

Reacting to the news, Pastor Adeboye stated that he knows she’s in a better place now.

”Hearing the news of @ibidunni_ighodalo ‘s demise was really saddening but I know that she is in a better place right now. I pray that the Almighty himself will comfort the family of @pastorituahighodalo in Jesus name”, he wrote.