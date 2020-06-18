Niger Assembly Suggest Death Penalty For Rape Offenders

The Niger State House of Assembly on Thursday says it will consider a law to provide for death penalty for rapists and other sex offenders in the state.
The House stated this during a motion on a matter of urgent public importance at the plenary on the rampant cases of rape and other sexual assault against women and children across the country.
The motion was moved by Hajiya Binta Mamman, Member Representing Gurara Constituency and seconded by Alhaji Ahmed Bello, Member Representing Agwarra Constituency.
The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Wuse, said that the House condemned the recent cases of rape, such as the student of the University of Benin that was raped and killed.
Wuse directed the Chief Judge of the state to designate a special court that would be saddled with the responsibility of trying rape offenders in the state.
He called on the state government and the Ministry of Women Affairs to embark on sensitisation of people against the stigmatisation of rape victims.
He said the house would set up a committee mandating the state Ministries of Women Affairs and Justice to examine various provision of laws concerning rape and come up with a report.
Daily Trust
