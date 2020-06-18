NCDC Announces 587 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 587 fresh cases of the deadly respiratory illness, COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to the NCDC on its official Twitter handle, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 17,735 confirmed cases, 5,967 discharged patients and 469 deaths.
The breakdown of the 587 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-155 Edo-75 FCT-67 Rivers-65 Oyo-56 Delta-50 Bayelsa-25 Plateau-18 Kaduna-18 Enugu-17 Borno-12 Ogun-12 Ondo-7 Kwara-4 Kano-2 Gombe-2 Sokoto-1 Kebbi-1.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>587 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Nigeria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19Nigeria</a>;<br><br>Lagos-155<br>Edo-75<br>FCT-67<br>Rivers-65<br>Oyo-56<br>Delta-50<br>Bayelsa-25<br>Plateau-18<br>Kaduna-18<br>Enugu-17<br>Borno-12<br>Ogun-12<br>Ondo-7<br>Kwara-4<br>Kano-2<br>Gombe-2<br>Sokoto-1<br>Kebbi-1<br><br>17,735 confirmed <br>5,967 discharged<br>469 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/vUBukvZYTN”>pic.twitter.com/vUBukvZYTN</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1273379568011919361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 17, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.