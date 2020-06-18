NCDC Announces 587 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 587 fresh cases of the deadly respiratory illness, COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC on its official Twitter handle, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 17,735 confirmed cases, 5,967 discharged patients and 469 deaths.

The breakdown of the 587 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-155 Edo-75 FCT-67 Rivers-65 Oyo-56 Delta-50 Bayelsa-25 Plateau-18 Kaduna-18 Enugu-17 Borno-12 Ogun-12 Ondo-7 Kwara-4 Kano-2 Gombe-2 Sokoto-1 Kebbi-1.

