Nastura Sharif: Femi Fani-kayode Condemns Arrest

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the arrest of Nastura Ashir Sharif who led a protest against the state of insecurity in the North.

Sharif, a leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), was arrested after leading a peaceful protest on Tuesday against the incessant killings by bandits in Katsina State.

In reaction, Femi Fani-Kayode called for his release and asked for the arrest of those killing people instead.

He tweeted: “I commend the courage of the people of Katsina State and the North Western zone of Nigeria for finding the courage to come out and express their disgust and horror at MBuhari’s refusal and inability to stop the carnage that their people are being subjected to by the terrorists.

“I condemn the arrest of the young man that led the anti-Buhari protests in Katsina and I call for his immediate and unconditional release. President Buhari, please arrest those that kill your people and not those that criticize and protest against your cruel and incompetent Government.”