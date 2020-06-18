Jose Pained By Dele Alli’s Absence For Manchester United Clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Dele Alli doesn’t deserve his one-match suspension for tomorrow’s restart against Manchester United.

Alli has been fined and banned for one game by the Football Association because of a joke video he filmed about the virus which was shared among friends on social media and leaked online.

“I feel very, very sorry that he’s not playing,” said Spurs boss Mourinho. “He’s a player that works so hard during all this period and he’s really frustrated that he cannot play the first match.

“I don’t want to say much more than I don’t think he deserves a one-match ban compared with wrong behaviours at much bigger dimensions that happened during this period without any consequences.”