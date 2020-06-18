Jose Pained By Dele Alli’s Absence For Manchester United Clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Dele Alli doesn’t deserve his one-match suspension for tomorrow’s restart against Manchester United.
Alli has been fined and banned for one game by the Football Association because of a joke video he filmed about the virus which was shared among friends on social media and leaked online.
“I feel very, very sorry that he’s not playing,” said Spurs boss Mourinho. “He’s a player that works so hard during all this period and he’s really frustrated that he cannot play the first match.
“I don’t want to say much more than I don’t think he deserves a one-match ban compared with wrong behaviours at much bigger dimensions that happened during this period without any consequences.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.