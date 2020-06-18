Gov Abdulrazaq Prolongs Suspension Of Kwara Council Chairmen

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has extended the suspension the 16 Local Government councils chairmen in by six months.

Daily Mail reports that the governor, on Thursday, also extended the suspension of the legislative council committees in the 16 Local Government Areas.

Spokesman of the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin.

He said, “the governor has today signed the Kwara state Local Government Councils (Suspension) order 2020 which extends the subsisting suspension of the executive and legislative committees by six months.

“This extension which is pursuant to the subsisting Kwara State House of Assembly resolution of 18th June 2019, is in public interest.”

“The extension comes on the heels of the yet to be concluded probe into the alleged financial infractions of the council heads and their legislative committees by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,” the statement added.

The latest extension would be the third since the embattled council chairmen’s ordeal began in 2019.