EFCC Ready To Build Case Against Ray Hushpuppi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that Ray Hushpuppi, will face considerable cases of cybercrimes.

Mr Dele Oyewale, EFCC Spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday that Ramoni Igbalode, popularly known as, Hushpuppi (one of Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker) who was recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has a case to answer.

Oyewale added that the Commission was familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions involving many high-profile cybercriminals facing trial in Nigeria.

“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him.

“Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated,” he said.

Hushpuppi was arrested on June 10 in the United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam. (NAN)