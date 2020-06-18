Edo Elections: PDP Announces Postponement Of Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that it has postponed its primary election in Edo State, according to reports.
The primary election, which was earlier slated for June 19 and 20, has been postponed until June 23.
“We have postponed our primary in Edo, till June the 23rd,” the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said.
Source: The Punch
