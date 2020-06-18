Cubana Chief Priest Arrested And Detained By Police

Instagram celebrity, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest has been detained by the Lagos State Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit.

Cubana Chief Priest is being held at the Force Headquarters Annex in Lagos over misuse of police escorts and weapons as well as unexplained wealth.

His arrest was confirmed by a top police source who said, “We have detained Cubana Chief Priest and he is facing interrogation for misuse of police personnel as well as the illegal use of weapon and his extravagant and unexplained lifestyle.”

Cubana Chief Priest is popular on Instagram due to his extravagant lifestyle and show-off on the social media platform.

He was arrested weeks after the CEO of Fivestar Music Group, E-Money, was questioned by police over his use of policemen as errand boys.