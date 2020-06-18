Ajimobi’s Daughter, Fatima, Speaks On Death Rumours

Former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s daughter, Fatima Ajimobi, has spoken up about the rumoured death of her father.

Speaking on her official Twitter account on Thursday night to confirm Ajimobi is alive.

Recall that rumours of the former governor’s death went round on Twitter hours ago, coming after reports of his worsened health due to COVID-19 complications.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first…</p>— Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi (@FatimaGanduje) <a href="https://twitter.com/FatimaGanduje/status/1273718406232125446?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2020</a></blockquote>