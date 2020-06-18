10 Apple Stores To Reopen In New York This Week

At least ten (10) Apple stores in New York City, the United States, are set to reopen this week amid COVID-19, according to reports.
It’s the first time Apple stores in the city have been open since they closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stores in New York City will be open “by appointment,” meaning that customers can schedule a time to pick up previously purchased products or get services.
As at the time of this report, the US has recorded at least 2,259,907 COVID-19 cases, a total of 120,543 deaths and 925,447 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
