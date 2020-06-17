Yahaya Bello’s Personal Assistant, Suleiman, Passe On

A Personal Assistant to the governor of Kogi State, Malam Abdulateef Suleiman, has died of cardiac arrest, according to the state government.



Malam Suleiman died in a private hospital in Abuja, the statement by the government further added.

“We regret to announce the passage of the Personal Assistant to the Governor of Kogi State, Abdulateef Suleiman.

“The deceased had been on admission at a private Hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest this morning,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, Malam Muhammed Onogwu said.

The statement said his remains will be buried on Wednesday according to Islamic rites.

Daily Trust