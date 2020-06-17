Why I Substituted Ansu Fati, Barca Coach, Setien Reveals

Coach Quique Setien has revealed the reason for, Ansu Fati, early second-half sub as Barcelona beat Leganes 2-0 on Tuesday night.

He also hailed forward Antoine Griezmann’s performance against Leganes.

Barcelona defeated Leganes at the Camp Nou, thanks to two goals from Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi.

“We opted for Ansu today because he has overcome some injury problems and has looked good in several training sessions now,” Setien was quoted by Sport as saying after the game.

“He did a good job, both in attack and defence. I did not want to put him at risk anymore after the recent problems. He already had some pain at half time, and we wanted to take care of him.”

Speaking on Griezmann’s performance, Setien added: “Griezmann is a boy who does a commendable job.

“He is an extremely important player.”

Barcelona’s next La Liga fixture is against Sevilla on Friday.