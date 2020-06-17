UEFA Reveals Champions League Will Resume In August 

UEFA has revealed that the 2019/2020 Champions League will resume in August after it was forced to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was disclosed by the UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during an executive committee meeting.
According to Ceferin, the league will begin in August after all national leagues have ended.
It was revealed that the last 16 ties may still be played in their original venues.
There will be no second legs in the quarter-finals and semi-finals which will be played like a knockout tournament and between Agust 12 and 23 in Lisbon, Portugal.
UEFA, however, stated that such won’t be a model for other seasons of the competition.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.