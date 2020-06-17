UEFA Reveals Champions League Will Resume In August 

UEFA has revealed that the 2019/2020 Champions League will resume in August after it was forced to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during an executive committee meeting.

According to Ceferin, the league will begin in August after all national leagues have ended.

It was revealed that the last 16 ties may still be played in their original venues.

There will be no second legs in the quarter-finals and semi-finals which will be played like a knockout tournament and between Agust 12 and 23 in Lisbon, Portugal.

UEFA, however, stated that such won’t be a model for other seasons of the competition.