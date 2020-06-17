Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have reportedly killed two suspected attackers on Gyungwu Amua Village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that some attackers on Tuesday invaded the Guma village with dangerous weapons but were repelled by the military’s special squad.

Villagers told newsmen in Makurdi that the soldiers, who engaged the attackers in a gun duel, responded to their (villagers) distress call at about 7:30pm on Tuesday and in the process killed two of the invaders.

“After the heavy exchange of gunfire, the troops dislodged the armed men, killing two and injuring one of them.

“l saw their dead bodies because the army brought them back into the village with the AK 47 riffle and 20 round of ammunition,” a villager told newsmen.

The locals applauded the soldiers for prompt intervention which saved the people from the attackers