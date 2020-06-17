Tonto Dike Celebrates Surgeon, Thanks Him For Curves

Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate the surgeon that performed her surgery procedure a few years ago as he celebrates his birthday today.
The Abuja actress while appreciating the surgeon, thanked him for her giving her a curvaceous bum and hips.
Happy birthday doctor, thanks for my bum and hips”, she wrote
Tonto Dikeh is one of the outspoken and blunt celebrities in Nigeria who tells everyone she would take surgery over the gym any day.
In an interview with BBC, the actress revealed she has had a number of surgical procedures done to achieve her ‘perfect’ look because she didn’t like her initial figure.
When asked how many times she has gone under the knife, the singer-cum humanitarian said;
“I don’t know, I can’t tell you how many. Maybe I’ll be going for my third one. I want to do my breasts and touch up my belly as well.”
See her birthday message to her plastic surgeon below;
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.