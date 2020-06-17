Premier League Issues Stern Warning To Fans Ahead of Resumption

Premier League fans have been warned to stay away from stadiums as the league resumes on Wednesday with games behind closed doors.

This is according to the EPL chief executive following concerns by police that fans may turn up to stadiums.

The EPL warns that if such happens, games may be moved to neutral grounds.

“Fans are going to get some very clear messages from their clubs, from the managers and club captains about staying away and watching at home.

“That’s why all the matches are on TV and many of them on a wider distribution, free-to-air basis.

“We think the messaging is going to be very clear, we’re very hopeful there won’t be any incidents and gatherings outside football matches,” Masters told the league’s official website.