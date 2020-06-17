PM Boris Johnson Involved In Minor Car Accident [Video]

Boris Johnson has been involved in a car accident after his convoy was targeted by a protester outside the Houses of Parliament.

The protester ran into the road outside Parliament as Johnson’s convoy left following Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The lead car was forced to stop, with an escorting vehicle running into the back of it in what appeared to be a minor collision.

After three seconds, the vehicles then drove off, with a large dent visible on the back of the PM’s Jaguar.

The protester was detained by police and taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers.

Downing Street has said there were no injuries.

Watch the video below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Bois Johnson in car crash at Parliament. Just now. Security drives into back of his car as Kurdish protester runs into road. <a href=”https://t.co/k1kCplzyZ5″>pic.twitter.com/k1kCplzyZ5</a></p>— Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) <a href=”https://twitter.com/snb19692/status/1273244222385160192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 17, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js