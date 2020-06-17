NCDC Warns Against Use Of Dexamethasone As COVID-19 Treatment

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that it has not approved the use of Dexamethasone for the treatment of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had hailed the ‘breakthrough’ in the discovery of the steroid as it was found in the U.K to have considerably reduced the risk of dying from COVID-19.

However, in a series of tweets on its official twitter handle, NCDC stated: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is aware of recent outcomes from a UK-Government funded clinical trial for COVID-19.

“The results support the use of Dexamethasone as a possible treatment to reduce the risk of death among COVID-19 patients, who require oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

“Please note that the Government of Nigeria has not validated or approved any treatment for COVID-19.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Thread- 1/<br><br>The NCDC is aware of recent outcomes from a UK-Government funded clinical trial for COVID-19. <br><br>The results support the use of Dexamethsaone as a possible treatment to reduce the risk of death among COVID-19 patients, who require oxygen or mechanical ventilation.</p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1272969388606607365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 16, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“In addition, the use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 treatment has not been validated by WHO.

“We are aware of ongoing clinical trials conducted by scientists in the UK and will work with our sister agencies to evaluate this emerging data on the use of Dexamethasone.

“We will inform the general public on outcomes following scientific review and validation.”