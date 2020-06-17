NCDC Announces 490 Fresh COVID-19 Infections

Nigeria has recorded at least 490 new coronavirus cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

This brings the total cases across the country to 17,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the statement released by the NCDC on its official Twitter handle, there are now 5,623 discharged patients and 455 deaths as of the time of this report.

The breakdown of the “490 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria”;

