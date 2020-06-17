NBA Cautions Makinde Over Plans To Reopen Schools

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, has advised Governor, Seyi Makinde delay his plans to reopen schools amid COVID-19.

Despite recording a total of 605 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths and 242 recoveries, governor Makinde directed Primary six, JSS3 and SS3 students to resume school on Monday, June 29, DAILY POST reported.

The association urged him to wait until there is sufficient scientific evidence that positively indicates the safety and well-being of pupils, students, and teachers.

A statement jointly signed by the state NMA chairman and secretary, Oluwole Akintayo and Akeem Okelola respectively indicated that the children’s safety should be the best interest of a government.

The statement stated that only children who are alive and in sound health can sit and pass examinations, adding that, “It is only through these healthy children the investment of government and parents and guardians will not be wasted.

“While it is desirable that our children, particularly those in the final classes of their present programme, prepare adequately for the state and external examinations they are to write in the nearest future, the immediate concern of Government and all stakeholders should be to secure the constitutional right of our children to live as well as their rights to survival and development and to enjoy the best attainable state of physical, mental and spiritual health guaranteed by the Child’s Right Law of Oyo State, other relevant national laws and norms contained in regional and international instruments.”