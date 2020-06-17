Lami Breaks Silence On Break Up With BBNaija’s Jackye

Lami has broken silence on the news of the break up between him and former BBNaija reality TV star, Jackye.

Lami is said to have been dumped by Jackye for a tech entrepreneur he introduced her to.

In reaction, Lami stated that he won’t do anything to destroy her and that he has moved on from the break up.

He wrote: “Let me address this matter once & for all; For those writing & tagging me with negativity, understand I am not pained, I have counted my losses & moved on but ur negative energy requires a check. See bad boys love too & I go all out & give everything such that I become vulnerable but in my vulnerability, I’ve found strength. I am not my past, I am my growing presence & we all have our flaws and mine is been discussed in the public because my ex exposed it & people who don’t know me just judge me wrongly.

“I will never discuss the ex in public because I will not use my hand to try to bring down what I invested in building passionately and with love but how can ya’ll tag me the villain not seeing or mentioning the great works I put in for the subject for years, even the subject no go talk true again as she don scatter my plans in Omahlays Voice and says a lot about how human beings can really be ungrateful. How come I am a bad person for seeing something that is obviously good on TV and mentioning it on my page. Ya’ll want me to be a hater, na am lover not a fighter & I always add value.

“I am an entrepreneur who goes hard for his team, customers and partners but the truth is some people ain’t loyal, break that into many reasoning. To all of you who have been saying things u don’t know, this narrative shouldn’t be coined one-sided because there were many good times & people who know me closely know how I carried my now ex for head like hair but na she call me cheat publicly wey make una dey tear my name apart unjustly without ya’ll asking her about my advantages for 6+ years.

“Wait o did you hear me say anything bad about her? So why say I am pained when actually am very happy & joyful today”.