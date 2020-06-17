Lagos Records 25 New COVID-19 Deaths – NCDC

At least twenty-five more patients have died as a result of COVID-19 in Lagos State, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
The NCDC revealed this while announcing that Nigeria recorded 490 new COVID-19 cases via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
According to the centre, at least 107 COVID-19 fatalities have now been recorded in the state, while the national death toll stands at 455.
“Lagos State recorded 25 deaths between June 12th and 15th; they were all announced on June 16,” the NCDC tweeted.
The centre also added that the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country have increased to a total of 17,148 infections.
“Till date, 17148 cases have been confirmed, 5623 cases have been discharged and 455 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 490 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(142), FCT(60), Bayelsa(54), Rivers(39), Delta(37), Oyo(30), Kaduna(26), Imo(23), Enugu(19), Kwara(17), Gombe(11), Ondo(10), Bauchi(8), Ogun(7), Borno(6), Benue(1).”
