JAMB Releases Names Of Candidates With Highest Scores in 2020 UTME

The names of the candidates with the highest scores in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME) has been released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.
See the list below.
1) Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes -365
2) Nwobi Okwuchukwu David – 363
3) Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom – 359
3) Elikwu, Victor Chukwuemeka – 359
5) Adebola Oluwatobi Paul – 358
6) Gboyega Oluwatobiloba Enoch – 356
7) Ojo Samuel Oluwatobi – 355
7) Utulu, Jebose George – 355
9) Osom Akan Awesome – 353
10) Akakabota Fejiro Simeon – 352
11) Ogundele Favour Jesupemi – 352
12) Alatise Monsurah Bisola. – 352
13) Adelaja Oluwasemilore Daniel – 352
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has approved 160 as UTME cut-off mark for admission into public universities in Nigeria.
This was disclosed at the 20th Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Abuja.
140 was approved by the board as the minimum score for admission into private universities.
