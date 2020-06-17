I Know Why Guendouzi Is Not Playing Much Under Arteta – Aliadiere

Former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere has given his view on the club’s youngster Matteo Guendouzi’s set back at the London club.

The central midfielder has very impressive when he was signed last summer by Unai Emery. He had a great debut season and played 48 games as a teenager.

But Guendouzi has regressed in the eyes of some fans this term. And Aliadiare told Goal.com about why that may have happened.

He said: “Listen, I’m a big fan of the guy. He took my advice and came to the club, but I just feel Matteo hasn’t grown up as a human being yet. He’s grown up as a player, he’s matured massively as a player and every year he gets better.

“But unfortunately as a man, he hasn’t grown and matured as much as I thought he would be joining Arsenal. I think that’s what he’s missing and that’s why he’s not playing as much under Mikel because Mikel is not really up for that.

“He wants players who are going to do a job for the team and do what they ask him to do. If they are not happy to do that, then he will have someone else do it for him.”

