Gov Obaseki Debunks Rumours Of PDP Defection

Having officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has denied joining the Peoples Democratic Party yet.

Recall that Obaseki informed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) of his official resignation from the party after he was disqualified by the APC’s screening committee from taking part in the upcoming primary elections ahead of the governorship race.

His statement on his official Twitter account reads:

“I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress (@OfficialAPCNg) after meeting with the CoS to @MBuhari.

“We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state.

“I have not moved to a new platform yet to seek re-election.

“My focus now is to control the spread of the coronavirus (#COVID19) pandemic, which is ravaging our country and threatening our healthcare system. Stay safe.”