Ganduje Faulst FG’s Claim On Strange Deaths, COVID-19 In Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has rejected the result by the Federal Government which stated that 50-60 percent of the unexplained deaths in the state is as a result of COVID-19.

The claim by the Federal Government was made by the Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, weeks after the deaths were recorded.

In reaction, Ganduje stated that a verbal autopsy conducted on the deceased countered their claim. According to him, only 15.9% of the strange deaths were related to COVID-19.

He said, “The report of the Federal government showing 60 percent dying from COVID-19 lacks all the variables, lacks correlations, it did not pass the time of basic validity and reliability, signifying nothing and misleading everybody.

“This report, which was scientifically conducted, has put to rest all postulations, predictions, permutations and all hues cries about the mysterious deaths.

“When I went through the literature review, I understood how good the findings are.

“A retrospective study of mortalities was conducted over approximately 2-weeks (27th April – 15th May 2020); across 8 metropolitan LGAs (Gwale, Fagge, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo, Nassarawa, Kano Municipal and Dala).

“COVID-19 might have contributed in 15.9 % of the cases of mortality but within the limitations of the verbal autopsy method that cannot provide confirmation.

“Some deaths may be related to disruption of medical care and socio-economic activities due to fear of contracting COVID-19, which usually happen during epidemics.

“If the mysterious deaths were COVID-19 related, the deaths could have come more from local governments that have more COVID-19 cases.

“Tarauni local government for example, with 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases is the 1st in pandemic ranking, but in the mysterious deaths it is rated 7th.”