Don’t Come Near Airports, FAAN Warns Non-Travellers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has warned all non-travellers to stay away from airports ahead of the planned resumption of local flights.

It also enjoined persons coming to pick up arriving passengers to remain in their cars until passengers exit airports’ entrances.

The Authority made this known on Wednesday as part of the new protocols for the restart of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing via Twitter, it wrote, “Non-travelling passengers will not be allowed into the Airport Terminal Buildings. People coming to pick up arriving passengers are advised to remain in their cars until passengers exit the gate. Stay safe.”

FAAN also urged travellers to wear face masks, maintain two metres distance from each other while also advising them to arrive at airports at least three hours before flights to ensure proper checks.