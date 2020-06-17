Victor Giadom, the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congres, APC, has canceled the screening for the Edo State governorship primary.

Victor Giadom who declared himself as the acting chairman a few hours ago stated that he has the power to do so based on a previous court order.

He also stated that he has the backing of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Recall that the screening for the governorship primary saw the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Meanwhile, the APC this mornign declared a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as the acting chairman. This comes following a court of appeal ruling upholding the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the party.