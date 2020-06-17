BREAKING: OAP Dan Foster Dies Of COVID-19

Popular Nigerian radio broadcaster, Dan Foster has died.
Reports online revealed that the former Cool FM OAP died after contracting COVID-19.
“He died today around 1pm. His wife is currently at the isolation centre in Yaba as we speak,” said the source.
More details to follow…
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.