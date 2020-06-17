Bayelsa Confirms Eight Health Officials Contract COVID-19

At least, eight health officials in Bayelsa State have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, according to the state government’s report.

The Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force says it has recorded 54 new cases of the disease as announced by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Inodu Apoku, Deputy Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force, said during a press briefing on Wednesday in Yucaipa that out of the 54 cases, eight were health professionals.

The figure was among the 490 new cases in the country announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday night.

Mr Apoku, also Permanent Secretary, Bayelsa Ministry of Health, said the 54 cases were from its over 300 pending samples of COVID -19 suspected cases in various COVID-19 laboratories across the South-South zone.

“In the past two weeks, we have had over 300 pending samples of COVID -19 suspected cases in various COVID -19 laboratories across the South-South.

“The laboratories were having issues with reagents and supplies and as such the delays in returning results.

“Yesterday, being Tuesday, we received results of 76 samples and 54 of these returned positive for COVID -19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 86 in the State.

“We are expecting more test results from today as well. Eleven of these positive cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, eight are health care professionals.