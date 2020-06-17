Arteta Warns Arsenal Players Against Missing European Competition

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has warned his players against failing to qualify for European competition this season.

The Gunners travel to Manchester City for their first game as the English Premier League resumes today.

If the club fails to qualify for any European competition, it will be the first since the 1995/96 season which it failed to do so.

“We haven’t been able to achieve the goals we have wanted in the last three years and there is a reason behind it.

“If we stand still that gap will become bigger and bigger. I haven’t come here to accept that.

“The fact that we’ve not been in the Champions League has put an enormous amount of pressure on the club in financial terms.

“We know our responsibility and the aims – and how much that would relax the financial position that we are in. We are trying to put a plan together to improve what we have,” Arteta told a Zoom press conference.