APC Deputy Nat’l Secretary, Victor Giadom, Sits As Acting Nat’l Chairman

The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressive Congres, Victor Giadom, has taken over as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

This comes amid the declaration of former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as the acting chairman of the party.

Ajimobi attained the position following a court of appeal ruling which upheld the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile, Ajimobi has urged party members to maintain peace as crisis brew within the party over the court ruling.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji.

The statement read in part, “Senator Ajimobi took over the leadership of the party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

Ajimobi added, “We should therefore let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward.”